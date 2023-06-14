Kriti Sanon remembers Sushant Singh Rajput in a very special way on his 3rd death anniversary; See how

All eyes are on Kriti Sanon these days as she is all geared up to play one of the most challenging roles of her career till now. She will soon be seen stepping into the skin of Sita in Adipurush. The film which is helmed by Om Raut will see Prabhas in the role of Lord Ram, Sunny Singh as Laxman, and Saif Ali Khan as Raavan. Fans are waiting with bated breaths for the film. Apart from winning hearts with the looks that she has been donning for the promotional events of the film, the actress grabbed all the eyeballs for the special message that she dropped for her Raabta co-star Sushant Singh Rajput on his 3rd death anniversary.

Kriti Sanon remembers Sushant Singh Rajput

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kriti Sanon posted a simple red heart emoji on a black background. She also put background music from their film Raabta. In the lines that she put on her story from the song, we can hear ‘ lagta hai ye humesha ki tum aas paas ho’. For the unversed, Sushant and Kriti shared screen space in Raabta. This song is from the same film.

Check it out:

Meanwhile, today social media is filled with messages, pictures and videos remembering Sushant Singh Rajput. One of the posts that grabbed all the attention was that of Rhea Chakraborty. She took to her Instagram handle to share a clip of her with late SSR. These two appear to be on a vacation in the video and look happy with each other. Rhea and Sushant both are seated on a rock while the actress hugs him and both look happy. They are twinning in black outfits and indeed this video makes for a happy memory. Sharing this one Rhea captioned it with a red heart emoji and an infinity symbol.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kriti Sanon to turn producer with a digital film, will feature in it as well; Deets Inside