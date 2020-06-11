  1. Home
Kriti Sanon on returning to film shoots post lockdown: Whenever I start working again, I will value that a lot

In a recent interview, Kriti Sanon admitted that she is now misses being on film sets and the drama of the cameras, lights and action.
14480 reads Mumbai
The lockdown across India brought the film industry to a screeching halt for probably the longest period ever. Not only did it give actors and actresses some much desired rest, but also slowed the hectic pace of shoots across the country. Amid this, Bollywood actors used their lockdown time creatively. One of them was actress Kriti Sanon who took to writing poems and cooking. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Kriti admitted that she is now missing work. 

As India eases restrictions, Kriti revealed that she is looking forward to going back on set. “For the first month or so, I was really chilling. But honestly, I now miss being on the sets and going through my ‘normal, daily’ routine,” the actress said. She added, "Surely, lockdown brought along tonnes of problems and difficulties for many people. But in hindsight, I feel even a busy city like Mumbai has been much calmer. You could see a clearer sky, and even hear birds chirping. That way, it has been great." 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Dear Lights, Camera, (Fan) & Action.. I miss you guys so much.. #retrovibe

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon shares a throwback picture with her ‘choti mumma’ and it’s all things love

The actress confessed that keeping a track of what day and date it is during lockdown was quite a task. Kriti will be soon resuming work and will have her hands full as she will begin shooting for Bachchan Pandey alongside Akshay Kumar, Rajkummar Rao, Dimple Kapadia and Paresh Rawal. "Whenever I start working again, I guess I will value that a lot, and also enjoy it much more," reveals Kriti. 

