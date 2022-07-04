Kriti Sanon on reuniting with Tiger Shroff in Ganapath Part 1: We both have a soft corner for each other

Remember when Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon made their debut with the 2014 release Heropanti? The duo had left everyone in awe of their sizzling chemistry with the first collaboration. And now, Tiger and Kriti are making the headlines as they have collaborated once again after eight years for Vikas Bahl’s directorial Ganapath Part 1 which is an action entertainer. Interestingly, the Hum Do Hamare Do actress is quite excited to share the screen with her first co-star and is all praises for him.

Talking about it, Kriti told ETimes, “We have taken very long to reunite. Next time we should do it sooner. It was a lot of fun also because I feel like we both have a soft corner for each other because we started our journey together literally. We were like babies and we both have grown as people and also as actors, professionally, personally everything. So, it's nice to be back on set with him and see him like a much more evolved person. I think we have great chemistry, we always have had. Some people have seen some footage of the film and they have really loved the chemistry”.

Furthermore, Kriti also got candid about Ganapath Part 1 wherein she will be seen doing action sequences. She asserted, “It's a very different world, a very different world. I think the way I am looking in that film and I am also doing action for the first time. It's a very grungy world and not seen before. There's no visual reference for that film here. So it's going to be something new”.

Ganapath Part 1 is slated to hit the theatres on Christmas this year and will be having a clash with Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus and Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi’s Merry Christmas.

Also Read: Ganapath: Part 1 Teaser: Tiger Shroff posts glimpse of his fierce look as the film is 1 year away from release