Kriti Sanon reveals Adipurush co star Prabhas is a foodie; Says playing Sita comes with 'with lot of pressure'

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh and Saif Ali Khan will be seen together in Om Raut's Adipurush. The film's shoot is underway and in a recent chat, Kriti opened up about people's expectations being attached to her role of Sita.

Actress Kriti Sanon has been in the headlines since she officially joined the cast of Prabhas and starrer Adipurush. The epic saga about Lord Ram, Raavan and Sita is being helmed by Om Raut and recently, Kriti along with Sunny Singh came on board for the film. A photo of Prabhas, Kriti and Sunny was shared on social media and since then, fans have been excited to see this epic tale come to life. Amid all eyes on her, Kriti acknowledged the fact that playing Sita comes with great responsibility and opened up about it in a chat.

In a chat with Mid-Day, Kriti shared that playing the role of Ramayana's Sita is the magnum opus Adipurush comes with its own pressure. She expressed that people's expectations are attached to the character and hence, she does not want to portray it in any wrong way. Sharing her thoughts on it, Kriti said, "I am overwhelmed and grateful that I am playing such an iconic character. The role comes with a lot of pressure because we don’t want to [portray] anything that is not [true to] the part. People’s sentiments are attached to the character."

Further, she also shared that being 'authentic' to the story will help win the battle halfway and added that one needs to keep a check on their body language, dialogue delivery when playing such a character in today's time. Further, she expressed faith in Adipurush director Om and said she is in 'safe hands.' Further, she revealed that she had to work on her Telugu for the film as it will be released in both languages. She also shared details about her equation with Prabhas and revealed that they bonded over food. She said, "When I first met him, I thought he was shy, but once we started chatting, we were unstoppable. He is a foodie, and loves feeding his co-stars."

Meanwhile, in an exclusive report by Pinkvilla, we had revealed that Kriti will begin shooting for Adipurush in April. We had also reported that her solo scenes will be shot first and then the rest of them will be shot with Prabhas and other actors. Besides Adipurush, Kriti also has Bhediya with . She will be heading to Arunachal Pradesh for the shoot. Bhediya is a horror flick that is a part of Dinesh Bijan's horror universe.

