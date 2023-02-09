Kriti Sanon reveals being thrown off with criticism Adipurush faced; Here’s how the team reacted

Kriti Sanon is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. With each passing film, she has proved her acting prowess and made it loud and clear that she is here to stay. Last year was quite a remarkable year for her professionally and this year too she has a couple of films in her kitty. Currently, the actress is on a promotional spree with Kartik Aaryan for her upcoming movie Shehzada. But if there is a film of her which fans are waiting with bated breaths apart from Shehzada is Adipurush. The trailer of this film which also stars Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh has grabbed all the eyeballs and even faced a lot of criticism for the VFX. In a recent interview with Indian Express, the actress revealed that all the criticism Adipurush faced threw her off a bit. Kriti Sanon reacts to how she felt with criticism Adipurush faced

Kriti Sanon revealed that the team of Adipurush took all the criticism in their stride as they are extremely proud of what they have in their hands. When asked if the criticism threw her off, Kriti admitted that it did a little because she did not expect it. She further added that the makers of Adipurush took it in spirit and felt that any sort of feedback coming from people should be heard. “The fact that they took it in a good spirit and the fact that the intention of everyone associated with the film was very, very pure. It is not just a film for us, it is a bit more than that. It’s a film that everyone is extremely proud of, without even knowing what the results are going to be. It is not something we are doing for the final result. It is a story told very long back and today’s kids, today’s generation doesn’t even know it very well. It is important to let it out, in a manner that could be more relatable to them,” added the actress.

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon engagement rumours Prabhas and Kriti Sanon have become the next hot couple in the film industry. In the past few days, rumours are rife that the most eligible bachelor, Prabhas is reportedly all set to get engaged to Bollywood beauty Kriti Sanon. Although it is not known whether it's true or not, the rumours have spread like wildlife. Now, according to sources of ETimes, Prabhas' team reportedly quashed the engagement rumours. A close associate from Prabhas' team reportedly called off the engagement rumours. The ETimes quoted saying, ''Prabhas and Kriti are just friends. The news about them getting engaged is not true.'' A source close to Prabhas strongly denies the rumours and adds, "There is absolutely no truth to the stories doing rounds and it's just a figment of someone's imagination. Both Prabhas and Kriti are co-stars and anything that suggests otherwise shouldn't be believed.

