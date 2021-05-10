Kriti Sanon reveals how Akshay Kumar made Bachchan Pandey team feel like a big family: We played housie & ludo

In a recent chat, Kriti Sanon spoke up about her experience of shooting again with Akshay Kumar in Bachchan Pandey. The actress revealed how having the Khiladi of Bollywood on set is 'fun.'

A film that has been in the news since it was announced is and Kriti Sanon starrer Bachchan Pandey. The comedy actioner will star Akshay and Kriti in the lead role and fans have been excited about seeing them together again after Housefull 4. The actress too has recently shared her experience of working with Akshay again in a chat and revealed how the actor made being on the sets of Bachchchan Pandey 'fun.' Kriti also revealed how everyone seemed like one big family.

In a chat with Times Of India, Kriti shared that when she was shooting with Akshay in Jaisalmer, the 45 days was a lot of fun. Further, she recalled how when Akshay was on the sets, he ensured everyone had meals together. Further, she revealed that during their break time, the entire Bachchan Pandey crew played games like housie and ludo. Talking about Akshay, Kriti said, "He is someone who’s always fun to be with on the set. This time around, the entire team was in Jaisalmer, shooting together for 45 days. With him at work, you tend to have lunches, dinners, basically all meals together. It’s like a lot of people on one table. It became like one big family. During breaks, we used to play games like housie and ludo."

The shoot of the film was going on till February 22 and Kriti wrapped up her portions of the shooting schedule back then. When she completed shooting of her portions, Kriti penned a sweet note for the cast and crew of Bachchan Pandey and shared a photo from the film with Akshay. Seeing the two stars together, fans surely were intrigued to know more about the comic actioner. The film is helmed by Farhad Samji and also stars Arshad Warsi, Pratiek Babbar and others. It is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and will be released on January 26, 2022.

