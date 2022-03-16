Kriti Sanon reveals male actors got insecure post Mimi: Most men didn't want to do a film where 60% was me.

Kriti Sanon has been riding the train of success for some time now. Her last release was Mimi which took the OTT route but became a huge success. In a recent chat with indianexpress.com, Kriti opened up on the kind of offers she's getting now and what has changed for her ahead of her next release titled Bachchhan Paandey.

The actress opened up about being typecast but revealed she could dodge it successfully. Kriti, who has films like Adipurush, Shehzada, Bhediya and Ganpath in the pipeline, revealed that filmmakers are now asking her what are the kind of films she wants to be a part of.

"After doing Bareilly Ki Barfi, 99 per cent of the films coming to me were small town films in similar genre. And now it is nice to reach a point where people are coming to me asking, ‘What kind of film do you want to do?’ Something which was very rare for me before this year. I am now able to tell people what I want to do, what world I would want to get in, or I’d love to play a grey character. This change is really nice to see. Sometimes it happens so gradually that you don’t even realise," Kriti said.

The actress further added that Mimi's success made many male actors feel insecure if their roles were smaller than hers. Elaborating on the same, she said, "There are very, very few who would let others share screen space equally. I’ve been in situations where most men were not willing to do a film where 60% was me and 40% was a male actor’s role. Nobody was willing to do it. So, I obviously think that these things need to change a little. What Akshay did in Atrangi Re was so commendable. It was a small but good role. Akshay is so not insecure of anyone, and plays his part honestly."

When asked if she has noticed a significant change, the actress remarked, "I see the type of questions being asked to me undergo a change as well. With the kind of films I am being offered, I feel there is a change in the way makers look at me."

