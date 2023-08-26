Kriti Sanon reveals she called up Alia Bhatt after their National Award win; says ‘I’ve always admired her’

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has been over the moon ever since she won the National Film Award for Best Actress for Mimi at the 69th edition of the prestigious awards. She shared the coveted award with Alia Bhatt, who also won Best Actress for her role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. Soon after their win, both actresses congratulated each other on social media, and expressed their happiness. Now, Kriti Sanon has revealed that she called up Alia after the win.

Kriti Sanon reveals calling Alia Bhatt after their National Award win

In a conversation with News18, Kriti Sanon revealed that she picked up the phone and called Alia Bhatt after the awards were announced. They were both extremely excited about their win. “I’ve always admired Alia as an actor and she was phenomenal in Gangubai Kathiawadi. We’ve both played the title role in our respective films and it’s a proud moment to be sharing this prestigious award with her! I called her up and both of us were just too excited,” she said.

Kriti Sanon shares her excitement about Mimi co-star Pankaj Tripathi winning National Award

Kriti’s Mimi co-star Pankaj Tripathi also won a National Award for the Best Supporting Actor category for his performance in the film. Kriti Sanon shared that her excitement was doubled when she saw Pankaj Tripathi won for Mimi too! She revealed speaking to him on call, and said that he is in his hometown right now. She called Pankaj Tripathi one of her favorite co-stars and said that she is happy he is getting all the validation and love that he truly deserves.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla after her win, Kriti said, “I feel elated, overwhelmed, very grateful, emotional, all of it. Obviously, it's a big moment still sinking in because it's probably the first award that got me a little teary-eyed. I don't think I got teary-eyed ever before on a thing like this. It's a huge moment.”

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon visits Siddhivinayak Temple with family to seek blessings post her National Film Award win-WATCH