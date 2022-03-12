Kriti Sanon reveals she loves THIS film of Bachchhan Paandey co-star Akshay Kumar; Khiladi calls it a 'flop'

Fans of Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon are looking forward to seeing them together again in Bachchhan Paandey after their stellar chemistry and comic timing in Housefull 4. Now, as the promotions of the film are going on, Akshay and Kriti have been sharing their experience of shooting the film with each other and other stars like Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi. Now, in a recent chat, Kriti revealed the name of films featuring Akshay that she likes and loves. However, one of her picks didn't sit well with Akshay.

In a recent chat with Mid-Day, Kriti was asked to reveal her favourite films of Akshay Kumar. To this, she shared that she likes many including Namastey London, Good Newwz, Mission Mangal. However, the one film she revealed she loves is 'Aflatoon'. On hearing the name of his 1997 film, Akshay seemed not impressed and gave a 'hard' look to Kriti. The actress asked him why he is looking at her like that and Akshay replied in one word, 'Flop'. Kriti said that she loved it and cross-questioned Akshay if he liked Aflatoon. Akshay went on to say that the songs were good. To which Kriti re-iterated that she 'loved' the film. To recall, Akshay's film Aflatoon also had Urmila Matondkar, Anupam Kher with him in it and he played a double role in it.

Meanwhile, promotions for Bachhhan Paandey are in full swing. The actors are leaving no stone unturned in making sure that the audience gets to the theatre. Akshay, Kriti, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi and director Farhad Samji recently also visited the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show to promote the film. The photos of the Bachchhan Paandey from the sets with Kapil went viral on social media.

The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and is all set to release on Holi, i.e, March 18.

