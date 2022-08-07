Kriti Sanon reveals she 'sulks and cries' when her films fail: Nothing can be done as an actor beyond a point

Kriti Sanon is one of the most successful and talented actresses in the industry. With successful films like Bareilly ki Barfi (2017), Dilwale (2015), and Lukka Chuppi (2019), Kriti has proven her mettle as an actor over the years. Along with success, the Mimi actress has also faced her share of flops and failures in films. Now, Kriti revealed how she deals when the films don't do well and said that she does things that normal humans do like sulking and crying.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, Kriti said that people see a strong woman on the outside, on-screen, and in the interviews but she feels that it is important to face your emotions. She added that a person can't brush them under the carpet, because that's not how it works. Kriti recalled how it was easy being kids and how times were simple back then. "If we felt hurt, we cried. When we felt like laughing, we laughed. We didn’t care what people were thinking. But, I think as we keep growing, maturity is somehow equivalent to handling yourself a certain way in front of people," Kriti said.

Further, Kriti said that she does not let people see how affected she is by certain things. Calling it her strength, she said that if she feels sulking, she would, or if she feels like crying, she will. The actress, "I'm low, I would not want to talk to anyone, then, I would not want to talk to anyone. Or, I might be on a phone call with a friend and I might rant what I'm feeling. But I think I do realize that everything you like goes on and you have to move on." She revealed sometimes she may get defensive about certain films as they are close to her, but she has to accept it and move on.

"There is nothing more you can do as an actor beyond a point. You take the experience, whatever you learn from it and you accept what has happened and move on to the next. There will be always a next hopefully,” Kriti added.

On the work front, Kriti will star in films like Adipurush, Ganapath: Part 1, Bhediya, and Shehzada.

