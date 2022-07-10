Kriti Sanon REVEALS she was 'nervous' to step into the world of Adipurush; Here's why

Kriti Sanon is one of the most talented and popular actors in the tinsel town of Bollywood. She made her debut with the 2014 film Heropanti co-starring Tiger Shroff and since then, there is no looking back for her. Kriti enjoys a massive fan following on social media and every now and then, she treats her fans with some amazing videos and photos. The actress will be next seen in magnum opus mythological drama, 'Adipurush' with south superstar Prabhas. The film is directed by Tanhaji fame Om Raut. Recently, in an interview, Kriti opened up about signing the film.

While talking to Lifestyle Asia India, Kriti said that Adipurush will be the next big step of her life and further said, "Adipurush is a role and a world that I was a little bit nervous to play and step into because I didn’t know that world and I didn’t know what I was going to do and how I was going to play a part that holds so much importance in our religion and our history. With that weight, you also as an actor feel responsible because you’re playing such an iconic character and a part".

Further, Kriti also talked about her 2019 film Mimi called it the 'biggest career milestone'. To note, Mimi also stars Pankaj Tripathi in a key role and is directed by Laxman Utekar. Kriti received lots of appreciation for her role.

Apart from Adipurush, Kriti has some interesting films lined up. She will be next seen in Ganpath-Part 1 with Tiger Shroff. The film is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas this year. Also, she is reuniting with her Luka Chuppi co-star Kartik Aaryan on Shehzada, and her Dilwale co-star, Varun Dhawan, on Bhediya.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon on reuniting with Tiger Shroff in Ganapath Part 1: We both have a soft corner for each other