Kriti Sanon reveals she would fall in love with Sushant Singh Rajput's on-screen character in Raabta; Here why

Kriti Sanon is one of the finest actors in the industry. She made her debut in the Bollywood industry in 2014 with the action film Heropanti alongside Tiger Shroff in the lead. The actress has been a part of many films like- Raabta, Dilwale, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Hum Do Hamare Do, Luka Chuppi, Bachchhan Paandey, Housefull 4, Panipat, and Mimi. She has proved her acting skills in her films and has paved a way straight into the hearts of the fans.

Now, in a recent interview with Lifestyle Asia India, Kriti was asked about one movie character she would have fallen for in real life. To which, the actress responded and said, “I think Sushant (Singh Rajput)’s character in Raabta. That was a charming, loveable character.” Kriti and the late Sushant starred together in the romantic-thriller film, Raabta, which was released in 2017 and also featured Jim Sarbh, Rajkummar Rao, and Varun Sharma in supporting roles. The duo's crackling chemistry was much talked about during the time of the film's release.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020, at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. On his second death anniversary, recently, the actress remembered her late co-star and took to her Instagram story and the song Darasal along with a heart emoji.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti has a massive lineup of films. She will be seen next in the action-thriller film, Ganapath: Part 1 with Tiger Shroff. Next, she will also feature in the horror-comedy film Bhediya co-starring Varun Dhawan. Apart from this, she has the Hindi remake of the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo titled Shehzada alongside Kartik Aaryan. She will also feature in Om Raut's Adipurush starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh in pivotal roles. Kriti will also star in Anurag Kashyap's unannounced next.

