Kriti Sanon reveals she'd 'love' to work with Adipurush co-star Prabhas again; Says his eyes are 'expressive'

Kriti Sanon is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood today. The actress has been a part of many films like- Raabta, Dilwale, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Hum Do Hamare Do, Luka Chuppi, Bachchhan Paandey, Housefull 4, Panipat, and Mimi. Kriti will soon star opposite Prabhas in the highly-anticipated film, Adipurush. While it is said that their chemistry onscreen has come across as really pure for the film, now, the actress opened up about working with Prabhas.

During a recent interview with a leading portal, a fan asked Kriti, "Apart from the food story, what other unique qualities about Prabhas that sets him apart from others, something unknown about him that she can share with fans? would she like to work with him again?" To which, Kriti replied: "I would love to work with him again, I had a great time working with him, apart from food something unique about him. I think he has some weird purity in his eyes. Sometimes, I’ve seen his shots like, when the camera is really close there is so little that he does with his eyes & you can really feel everything that he is feeling. I think he is one of those people whose eyes are really expressive and very deep & there is something very pure, which I also feel is one of the reasons why he really suits the part because he has that sense of niceness and purity in his eyes."

Meanwhile, Adipurush is scheduled to be theatrically released on 12 January 2023 and also stars Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh in the lead. It is directed by Om Raut. Apart from this, Kriti has many interesting films in the pipeline including Ganapath: Part 1 with Tiger Shroff, Bhediya co-starring Varun Dhawan, and Shehzada alongside Kartik Aaryan in the lead.

