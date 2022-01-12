Kriti Sanon reveals sulking with Sushant Singh Rajput for Raabta’s failure over a bottle of wine

Kriti Sanon is one of the best actresses of Bollywood currently. She has an exciting lineup of films in the coming year. But, just like many other actors even she has had her share of films that did not do well at the box office. One such film was Raabta in which she starred opposite the late Sushant Singh Rajput. In an interview with Film Companion, Kriti opened up about the funny evening when she and her co-star in the film SSR met with their director Dinesh Vijan to ruminate about the poor opening of the film.

In the interview, Kriti Sanon revealed that when Raabta opened up to not so good numbers and bad reviews, Sushant Singh Rajput, Dinesh Vijan and herself decided to meet up over a bottle of wine only so that they could discuss what went wrong. Kriti also said that while they were filming Raabta, the actress had alerted SSR and Dineshabout the flashbacks in the film not being to the point and not being impactful. But, those two would just say ‘isko kuch nahi pata’. The actress said, “You have to accept what has happened. You’re making films for the audience, you can’t say unko samajh nahi aayi (they didn’t understand). Agar unko samajh nahi aayi tumhari galti hai (It’s your fault if they didn’t understand). You can’t say, ‘We were ahead of our time’. No, you’re making films for that time, you have to connect to the audience. Where did you fail? You have to figure that out.”

Kriti further revealed that it was a funnt night and they were all sulking about the film not doing well. Dinesh had called them for drinks and it was when they were sitting together the director said that he feels the flashback scenes were a problem. Kriti quipped that she instantly replied with ‘I told you this!'”

Another thing that Kriti Sanon opened up about was the way she learned to make notes on her scripts from the late Sushant Singh Rajput.

