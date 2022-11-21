Kriti Sanon REVEALS what she dislikes about Varun Dhawan the most and it is absolutely relatable

Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan are set to release their ambitious project Bhediya, on November 25, Friday. The movie, which is helmed by Amar Kaushik revolves around the concept of werewolves, which is relatively new to Indian cinema. The cast and crew of Bhediya are currently busy with the final round of promotions for the film. In one of their recent promotional interview, Kriti Sanon revealed a habit of her Bhediya co-star Varun Dhawan, which she dislikes the most.

According to Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan has a 'detached' way of speaking during phone calls, and that is a habit of the actor which annoys her the most. She revealed that the Bhediya actor never says Hi, Hello, or Bye when he speaks on phone, and never calls back. "Something that annoys me a bit, is when Varun talks on the phone there is no hi, hello, nothing. Secondly, always when he keeps the phone down there’s a subtle distraction. He doesn’t say bye, only ‘Okay I’ll just call you back haan.’ And the call never comes! It’s a very detached conversation at the beginning and the end. Like, sometimes, he won’t say bye and he will just vanish," said Kriti.

Kriti's favourite scene in Bhediya

When she was asked about her favourite scene in Bhediya, Kriti Sanon picked a scene where she, Abhishek Bannerjee, and Sarwan Ali Palijo, analyze Varun Dhawan's 'bum' after he gets bitten by the Bhediya. Interestingly, the actress also revealed that they burst out laughing every time they shot for it, as Abhishek Bannerjee's expressions were too funny to handle. In her interview, Kriti also revealed that she developed a friendship with Varun towards the end of the shooting of Dilwale, their first outing together. However, the lead pair of Bhediya now share a warm friendship.

About Bhediya

The Amar Kaushik directorial is the third installment of the horror comedy franchise established by producer Dinesh Vijan, after Stree and Roohi. Varun Dhawan is expected to reprise the role of Bhediya in the upcoming installments of the highly popular franchise, including Stree 2.

