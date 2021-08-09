Kriti Sanon reveals why Mahesh Babu holds a special place on his birthday in heartwarming post; Find out

Actress Kriti Sanon had the most endearing way of wishing superstar Mahesh Babu on his birthday. Not only did she pen a heartwarming note for the superstar, she even shared a picture of the actor on her social media handle. In her note, Kriti revealed why Mahesh Babu will always hold a special place for her on his birthday and the reason is bound to leave you surprised. Apart from this, Kriti also wished the superstar with a lovely note.

Taking to her Instagram story, Kriti wished her 'first co-star' and penned a note for Mahesh Babu. She revealed that he is special as he was the first star she worked with in the beginning of her career in the industry. Sharing a photo of the superstar, Kriti wrote, "My first ever co-star..You'll always hold a special place! wish u all the happiness and love always! @urstrulymahesh." For those not aware, Kriti made her debut in 1: Nenokkadine with Mahesh Babu.

Kriti was cast opposite Mahesh Babu in the film that had released back in 2014. It managed to leave audiences in awe of their chemistry. Post this, she went onto do Heropanti with Tiger Shroff. The sweet birthday wish impressed fans of the superstar.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti has been gearing up for her pan India project Adipurush with Prabhas and . The actress plays the role of Sita in the same. The film is helmed by Om Raut. Besides this, Kriti also has Ganapath with Tiger Shroff. It is helmed by Vikas Bahl and is produced by Pooja Entertainment.

