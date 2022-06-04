Kriti Sanon rocks a beige pantsuit and heels, waves at shutterbugs as she gets clicked at airport; PICS

Kriti Sanon is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood at the moment. Kriti made her debut in 2014 with Heropanti along side Tiger Shroff. And ever since then, she has been in the limelight. The actress has not only showcased her potential on celluloid, but she has also left a mark as an emerging fashionista in town. Speaking of which, a few hours back, Kriti was papped by the shutterbugs at the airport where she dished out major style goals with her OOTN. Have you seen the photos yet?

Kriti Sanon clicked at airport

Earlier tonight, Kriti was photographed by the paparazzi as she arrived at the airport. The actress was seen donning a beige pantsuit for her travel, making it the perfect blend of comfort and style. She kept her sleek hair open with a middle parting, while her makeup looked perfect with blushed cheeks, filled-in brows, and lipstick. The Mimi actress complete her look with some minimal gold accessories, a pair of white heels and a designer black handbag. The shutterbugs clicked her from a distance as she turned the airport into her runway. Kriti acknowledged the media, and even smiled and waved at the cameras.

Kriti Sanon’s latest photos

Kriti was last seen in the Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchhan Paandey. The Farhad Samji directorial released in theatres on 18th March. She now has an interesting line-up of films. Kriti now has Bhediya with Varun Dhawan, Ganapath with Tiger Shroff, Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan, and Adipurush with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan.

Recently, Kriti completed 8 years in showbiz and on this special occasion, she took to her social media space to announce her new venture as an entrepreneur. She announced her investment in a fitness community along with 3 other trainers and co-founders, Robin Behl, Karan Sawhney, and Anushka Nandani. The actress shared the news on her social media and announced her new venture "The Tribe." In her caption, Kriti also revealed that her personal fitness journey began after her 2021 film, Mimi, where she had to shed the 15 kilos she had gained for the movie.

