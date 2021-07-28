Kriti Sanon’s male friends feel if Tiger Shroff pulls audiences then his ‘remuneration should be more’

Kriti Sanon made her debut in the Hindi film industry alongside Tiger Shroff in 2014 with the release of ‘Heropanti’. In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Kriti spoke about the pay disparity in Bollywood. She mentioned that her male friends and fans feel that if Tiger Shroff can pull in the audience, then his remuneration should be more. She said that one of the major problems is the pay disparity in Bollywood amongst male and female actors. She noted that female actors have to do ‘female-centric’ films to prove that they can carry a film on their shoulders.

Speaking about pay disparity in Bollywood, Kriti Sanon said, “I kind of feel that as much as it is unfair, the difference is not the problem, the difference is a lot and that’s the problem. But, having said that, I do believe that your remuneration should be proportional to the amount of audience that you are able to pull into the theatre by yourself. My point is that a man doesn’t have to do it by doing a male-centric film, but sometimes a female has to prove it by doing a female-centric film and say that this is the audience that she has pulled in. So that little difference is always there.”

Kriti further added, “It doesn’t matter how many films you’ve done, it doesn’t matter what your role is in the film, how much of an audience you have as an actor should decide your remuneration.” Kriti further spoke about why her male friends feel Tiger Shroff deserves more remuneration. She said, “But sometimes my male friends and fans feel that if a Tiger Shroff can pull so many audiences then, of course, his remuneration should be more. But the problem is ki humari society itni zyada patriarchal hai ki woh (our society is very patriarchal) level is too much.”

