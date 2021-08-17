Kriti Sanon’s Mimi beats Deepika Padukone’s Piku and Alia Bhatt’s Raazi; Here’s how

Kriti Sanon is currently basking in the success of her recently released film Mimi. This film has won several hearts and fans and critics have been all praises for the actress. Mimi is touted to be her career's best film to date. In fact, trade and audiences have gone on to say that this is a new era of Kriti Sanon. This film has created a new record, and this has given the star and her fans another reason to celebrate. Mimi has become the highest-rated women-centric film and number 1 Hindi movie of 2021 on IMDb.

Yes! You heard that right. Mimi has a rating of 8.3 on IMDb, and it is doing phenomenally well all over the internet. In fact, Kriti has also been ranked No 1 Bollywood (young) actress. Not only this, Mimi has also become the No 1 Hindi movie of 2021 on IMDb, surpassing the likes of ‘The Dirty Picture’ (6.6), Queen (8.2), Raazi (7.8) and Piku (7.6). The movie, which has wooed the audience and taken the nation by storm, has also brought Kriti the appreciation she deserves for portraying such a challenging character.

Kriti Sanon made her debut 7 years back, and within 7 years, she has carved a place in the top-most league of actors. The gorgeous actress has an envious line-up of films, including the pan-India film Adipurush, Bachchan Pandey, Bhediya, Ganapath and Hum Do Hamare Do, along with other unannounced projects.

What do you think of Kriti Sanon and her movie Mimi? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon bumps into Manish Malhotra in her hometown; Here’s how the two kicked off their night out