Kriti Sanon’s Mumbai home is an apt reflection of aesthetic interiors and cosy ambience; Take a tour

Actor Kriti Sanon is currently basking in the success of her last movie, Mimi. While on the professional front, the star is garnering adulation, meanwhile on the personal front, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Kriti Sanon has rented a new apartment in Andheri, Mumbai. Another fascinating fact about this development is that the new rented place belongs to none other than superstar Amitabh Bachchan. “It’s a duplex apartment in Andheri, which belongs to Mr Bachchan, and Kriti has taken it on rent for now. She really liked the house and will be moving in soon,” informed a source close to the development.

Although, when the actor will move to her new home is yet unclear, but before she does that, here we have collected a few videos and pictures that will take you inside the current apartment of the Heropanti actor. Designed by celebrity architect and interior decorator Priyanka Mehra, Kriti Sanon’s apartment is all about aesthetic interiors and cosy ambience. With vibrant colours and quirky accents accentuating the residence, her plush home is nothing less than a paradise. From the walk-in closet to the vibrant swing on the balcony, the actor has created a magical paradise for herself with her impeccable taste. Take a tour of the house below:

Multifaceted living room

Kriti Sanon’s house is filled with colourful art pieces, modernised furniture, fancy lights which makes it look more appealing. The walls of the house have several photos of the Sanon family hanging.

Vibrant swing

Kriti Sanon’s love for literature and reading is no secret to fans. Speaking of which, she has a vibrant swing attached to her balcony where she spends quality time with books.

Quirky bedroom

Kriti Sanon’s bedroom is all about bright yellow walls, books and photographs. With kitschy accessories, her personalised corner has several polaroid snapshots of her loved ones.

Pooja ghar

Among other highlights of Kriti Sanon’s one is the Pooja Ghar. Her eclectic space includes a small temple made of white marble, where the entire family prays.

Elegant entrance

Kriti Sanon’s apartment is fronted by a gorgeous pale blue door with a chunky silver handle. Apart from echoing the playful aesthetic of the rest of her home, the setting of her entrance is perfect for clicking photos.

