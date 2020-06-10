Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon shares a throwback picture with her ‘choti mumma’ and it’s all things love

Nupur Sanon surprises her fans with a beautiful picture of herself with her sister Kriti Sanon and it will bring a smile on your face.

The coronavirus lockdown, which got us locked in our house for over two months, not just gave us a break from our hectic life but it also gave us a chance to go down the memory lane and cherish some golden moments of life. Interestingly, several celebrities were seen sharing throwback pictures on social media and it was a real treat for the fans. Joining them, Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon also shared a beautiful picture of herself from her childhood days and it was all about family love.

In the picture, Kriti was seen holding the young Nupur in her arms while sitting in her father’s lap. The way the Luka Chuppi actress held her baby sister spoke volumes about the love she had for Nupur. In the caption, Nupur called her elder sister as her ‘choti mumma’ and wrote, “The good old days when I was the cutest toy that nobody was ever willing to pass on to the other and so I had to chill in multiple laps at once.”

Take a look at Kriti and Nupur’s cutest throwback picture:

Talking about the work front, Kriti will be next seen in Laxman Utekar’s upcoming directorial Mimi which is the remake of 2011 release Marathi movie Mala Aai Vhhaychy. The movie will mark her second collaboration with Laxman Utekar after his 2019 release Luka Chuppi. On the other hand, Nupur Sanon made her music video debut with BPraak’s song Filhall opposite and the song continues to be a chartbuster. In fact, she will also be seen again in the sequel of the song.

Also Read | Kriti Sanon shares her weight loss journey during lockdown

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×