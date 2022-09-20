Kriti Sanon says ‘Bonjour’ as she shares PICS from her Paris vacay ft Eiffel Tower and Disneyland

Kriti Sanon is one of the most gorgeous actresses in Bollywood. Ever since the actress made her debut, she never fails to catch the eyeballs with her amazing looks. Meanwhile, the Heropanti actress checked into France last week with her parents and sister Nupur Sanon and has been sharing pictures and videos of the places she has been exploring ever since. On Monday evening, Kriti Sanon shared a new album, giving glimpses from her visits to well-known tourist spots like the Eiffel Tower and Disneyland. The pictures featured her sister, Nupur Sanon and parents Rahul Sanon and Geeta Sanon.

Kriti shared a carousel of pictures on her Instagram on Monday, captioning it “Bonjour (French for hello).” She used the hashtag #FranceDiaries (butterfly emoji). The first picture had the actor posing in front of the Eiffel Tower under a cloudy sky. She also shared a family picture with the Parisian skyline visible in the background. Disneyland was also on Kriti’s Paris itinerary as the actor was seen jumping in front of the Disneyland Paris banner. She also explored local cafes in France.