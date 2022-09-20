Kriti Sanon says ‘Bonjour’ as she shares PICS from her Paris vacay ft Eiffel Tower and Disneyland
Kriti Sanon is holidaying with her family in France.
Kriti Sanon is one of the most gorgeous actresses in Bollywood. Ever since the actress made her debut, she never fails to catch the eyeballs with her amazing looks. Meanwhile, the Heropanti actress checked into France last week with her parents and sister Nupur Sanon and has been sharing pictures and videos of the places she has been exploring ever since. On Monday evening, Kriti Sanon shared a new album, giving glimpses from her visits to well-known tourist spots like the Eiffel Tower and Disneyland. The pictures featured her sister, Nupur Sanon and parents Rahul Sanon and Geeta Sanon.
Kriti shared a carousel of pictures on her Instagram on Monday, captioning it “Bonjour (French for hello).” She used the hashtag #FranceDiaries (butterfly emoji). The first picture had the actor posing in front of the Eiffel Tower under a cloudy sky. She also shared a family picture with the Parisian skyline visible in the background. Disneyland was also on Kriti’s Paris itinerary as the actor was seen jumping in front of the Disneyland Paris banner. She also explored local cafes in France.
Have a look at Kriti’s post:
Reacting to her travel diaries, one of her fans commented, “Most beautiful actress ever.” Another fan wrote, “Eiffel tower bas thoda sa hi bada Kriti se.” (Eiffel Tower is just a bit taller than Kriti). Many of her fans posted heart emojis for her family.
On the work front, Kriti Sanon has almost half a dozen projects in the pipeline. She recently shot with Kartik Aaryan for Shehzada, directed by Rohit Dhawan. She also has Ganapath with Tiger Shroff and Bhediya with Varun Dhawan. She recently met Scam 1992 director Hansal Mehta to discuss a probable future collaboration. The biggest of the lot is Adipurush, directed by Om Raut and co-starring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. It is a mythological epic, based on Ramayana and will be released in the second week of January. The makers have planned to start their grand promotional campaign from the third of October, most probably with a glimpse. As for Nupur Sanon, apart from taking acting consignments, she is a part of a couple of feature films, expected to release in the next one year.
