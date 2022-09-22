Kriti Sanon says she likes Varun Dhawan’s ‘Bhediya’ beard; Confirms that the teaser is coming soon

Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan are set to share the screen once again in Bhediya, the upcoming horror comedy. The popular stars will soon start shooting for a special song number for the film and are currently busy with the rehearsals for the same. Meanwhile, both Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon are also treating their fans and followers with some fun videos from their rehearsal sessions. The Bhediya pair is clearly winning hearts with their exceptional chemistry in the Instagram videos, which are now winning the internet.

Kriti Sanon shared a special video with Varun Dhawan today on her official Instagram handle. In the video, Varun is once again seen teasing her, saying that it is Kriti’s 2nd day at the rehearsals after returning from Europe. The actress teased her co-star in return for his ‘Bhediya’ beard, which has now grown back. Varun is seen asking when is the teaser coming. Even though Kriti didn’t reply to his question in the video, she shared it on her Insta post and wrote: “Can’t say when the teaser’s coming.. can just say it is (fire emoji) P.S I like the Bhediya beard! @varundvn”.