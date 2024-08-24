Kriti Sanon says she still has 'joint account' with father; talks about making film choices without worrying about finances

In her Bollywood career spanning a decade, Kriti Sanon has managed to be one of the most successful actresses of current times. While Kriti was praised for her performances in female-oriented roles in Bareilly Ki Barfi and Mimi, she has also been a part of big commercial movies like Dilwale and Housefull 4. The actress had two back-to-back blockbuster movies Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Crew earlier this year. Kriti, who continues to entertain the audience, recently revealed that she has a joint account with her father, Rahul Sanon and also discussed her film choices.

During a new interview with Nikhil Kamath on his YouTube channel, Kriti Sanon talked about her family background and how she started working out of her choice.

"I would definitely say I am privileged. I have come from a middle-class family but it's not like I ever felt the need to work because I had to earn....I have a joint account with my father. I have no idea how much money is coming in and going out," Kriti said.

The Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya actress also discussed how she seeks peace and validation while being an outsider in the Hindi film industry. Kriti opened up by saying that she has been a part of phases of "not knowing what to do". The Mimi star expressed that she was figuring out her film choices while experiencing if she felt good on set or if the actress was just "floating".

Kriti admitted being a part of big projects for the sake of the box office and stellar star cast by saying that she likes to keep a balance of meaty and non-meaty roles. The actress shared that most of the time those big projects didn't end up working out. Without revealing the name of the film, Kriti said that she didn't feel the excitement while being on set.

The Crew actress elaborated that she has grown up while making those decisions for herself and now realized what works for her and what doesn't. Kriti defined peace by saying that it's a place where she can choose to do certain things that she wants to do.

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Kriti Sanon once felt "frustrated" as she wasn't receiving good opportunities in her career. In our interview, Kriti stated that during that phase, the actress was quite restless and felt that she had "more potential" than what she portrayed onscreen so far. "I was getting frustrated because I was like, I know I can do it; I know I can kill it, but I don't have it in front of me." the actress shared.

Kriti Sanon made her debut with Heropanti in 2014 alongside then-newcomer Tiger Shroff. Her other notable movies include Luka Chuppi, Raabta, Panipat, Bachchhan Paandey, Heropanti 2, Bhediya, Shehzada, and more. Kriti was last seen in Crew earlier this year, co-starring Kareena Kapoor and Tabu. Before this, the actress played the lead role opposite Shahid Kapoor in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

Kriti Sanon is now gearing up for an upcoming film, Do Patti. She is reuniting with her Dilwale co-star Kajol in it. Kriti is making her production debut with the mystery thriller along with popular screenwriter, Kanika Dhillon.

While Kriti's mother Geeta Sanon is a physics professor, her father Rahul Sanon is a chartered accountant. Kriti's younger sister, Nupur Sanon is an actress.

