Kriti Sanon says she's 'beyond excited' as Adipurush's teaser will release on Oct 2: It's finally happening

Kriti Sanon is one of the most successful and talented actresses in the industry. With successful films like Bareilly ki Barfi (2017), Dilwale (2015), and Lukka Chuppi (2019), Kriti has proven her mettle as an actor over the years. The actress will feature next in Adipurush, which is one of the most-anticipated movies. It also features Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh and Prabhas in the lead. Adipurush is reportedly based on the epic Ramayana. A few hours back, Adipurush director Om Raut revealed that the teaser and first poster of the movie will release on October 2, 2022.

Om Raut wrote, "Our magical journey is now yours to experience and love! The much awaited Adipurush Teaser and the first poster of our film will be launched on Oct. 2! Venue - Bank Of Sarayu, Ayodhya, UP! Adipurush releases in cinemas on January 12, 2023 in IMAX & 3D!" Now, Kriti, who will play the role of Janaki shared her excitement on her social media. Taking to her Instagram story, the Mimi actress wrote: "Beyond excited! It's finally happening ..can't wait for you all to witness this journey."