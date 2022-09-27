Kriti Sanon says she's 'beyond excited' as Adipurush's teaser will release on Oct 2: It's finally happening
Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush also stars Saif Ali Khan and Prabhas in the lead.
Kriti Sanon is one of the most successful and talented actresses in the industry. With successful films like Bareilly ki Barfi (2017), Dilwale (2015), and Lukka Chuppi (2019), Kriti has proven her mettle as an actor over the years. The actress will feature next in Adipurush, which is one of the most-anticipated movies. It also features Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh and Prabhas in the lead. Adipurush is reportedly based on the epic Ramayana. A few hours back, Adipurush director Om Raut revealed that the teaser and first poster of the movie will release on October 2, 2022.
Om Raut wrote, "Our magical journey is now yours to experience and love! The much awaited Adipurush Teaser and the first poster of our film will be launched on Oct. 2! Venue - Bank Of Sarayu, Ayodhya, UP! Adipurush releases in cinemas on January 12, 2023 in IMAX & 3D!" Now, Kriti, who will play the role of Janaki shared her excitement on her social media. Taking to her Instagram story, the Mimi actress wrote: "Beyond excited! It's finally happening ..can't wait for you all to witness this journey."
Check it out:
In Adipurush, Prabhas will play the role of Raghava, Saif will be seen in the role of Lankesh and Sunny Singh will play the character of Lakshman. Produced by T-Series Films and Retrophiles is being simultaneously shot in Hindi and Telugu. Adipurush is scheduled to release on 12 January 2023 in Telugu and Hindi, along with dubbed versions in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and other multiple Indian and International languages.
Apart from Adipurush, Kriti has many interesting movies in her pipeline. The Bareilly Ki Barfi actress will star next in Ganapath: Part 1 with Tiger Shroff, a horror-comedy film Bhediya alongside Varun Dhawan, and Shehzada co-starring Kartik Aaryan, a remake of the Telugu-language film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.
