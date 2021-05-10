Kriti Sanon says Varun Dhawan is still the same post marriage with Natasha Dalal except there's ONE difference

In a recent chat, Kriti Sanon opened up about working with Varun Dhawan after his marriage with Natasha Dalal. The Bhediya actress revealed the one thing that has changed in Varun after his wedding with Natasha.

Uniting with after 6 years in Bhediya, Kriti Sanon opened up about her experience of working with him again in a recent chat. The gorgeous star had returned from Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh a few weeks back, after shooting with Varun for their upcoming horror film. Last time when Kriti and Varun worked together in Dilwale, the latter was not yet married to his ladylove Natasha Dalal. Now, when they worked together, Varun's wife, designer Natasha was also with them during the shoot. Sharing what really changed in Varun after marriage, Kriti revealed that the actor is still the same with just one exception.

Talking to The Times Of India, Kriti shared that Bhediya is a monster-comedy and has elements of 'fun' in it. Talking about reuniting with Varun after six years, Kriti shared that he is still the same but has 'matured' a bit more after marriage. The Bhediya actress further said that she and Varun have grown as actors and as people as well in the 6 years time. Talking about it, Kriti said, "It’s been six years since we worked together. I think both of us have grown as actors and individuals. He is married now, but he is still the same, only a little more mature than before."

Talking about her and Varun's film, Kriti added, "Bhediya, which is a monster-comedy, is drastically different from what we did in our last project, so it is great fun." While Kriti and Varun were in AP for the Bhediya shoot, the latter shared photos of taking his wife Natasha out for a boating ride. With those photos, Varun had clarified that he and Natasha were not on a honeymoon. When Natasha and Varun returned from Ziro, a social media user accused him of holidaying. Varun had clarified in an apt reply that he was not vacationing but was shooting for his film. Varun and Natasha got married on January 24, 2021, in a private and intimate ceremony in Alibaug.

Talking about Bhediya, it stars Varun and Kriti in the lead. Besides this, Abhishek Banerjee is also a part of the film. It is directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan.

