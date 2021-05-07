Kriti Sanon says 'What breaks us, also unites us' on people helping out amid COVID 19; Varun Dhawan REACTS

Amid COVID 19 surge, people across the nation have been helping each other. Kriti Sanon took to social media to express her thoughts over it in a video message. Her Bhediya co-actor Varun Dhawan seemed to be in agreement with the star.

The ongoing COVID 19 crisis in India has evoked a strong reaction from people all over and many have been helping out each other across states without any discrimination. Expressing her thoughts over how people are helping out, Kriti Sanon shared a video on her social media handle and reminded all that we're all just human beings who are trying to understand each other in such tough times. Kriti, who herself has battled COVID 19, shared her bedtime thoughts after seeing how people across social media were doing their bit to help all out.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kriti began her video by saying, "What breaks us, somewhere also unites us," and went on to share her feelings on seeing people coming forward to help each other without any discrimination on the basis of caste, religion, status or more. "At the end of it, we're all human beings who recognize each other's pain," she added in the video as she spoke about gestures being done by people on social media to help amid COVID 19 second wave. Further, she ended the video by saying, "We're total strangers to each other, we're donating, we're trying to figure a way to end each other's pain and suffering. Just a thought." Seeing her video, was quick to react to it. He shared and wrote, "It's a good thought."

Take a look at Kriti's video and Varun's reaction:

Sharing the video, Kriti wrote, "I try and see a silver lining in everything.. a ray of light in the dark, good in the bad.. Ya.. I am that person.. Main aur meri tanhayi aksar baatein kiya karte hain..Just felt like sharing my today’s bedtime thought.. Thank you for being my “Dear Diary” for the night..#WeAreInThisTogether."

Meanwhile, Kriti highlighted in the video about instances where people on social media are coming forward to amplify calls for help and are doing their bit amid the COVID crisis in India. The actress has been spending time at home since she returned from Ziro after shooting Bhediya with Varun Dhawan. On the work front, Kriti will be seen in Adipurush with Prabhas and . Besides this, she also has Ganapath with Tiger Shroff and Mimi.

