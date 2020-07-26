Kriti Sanon on seeing Sushant Singh Rajput for last time in Dil Bechara: Saw YOU come alive in many moments

Kriti Sanon revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput's most magical bits in Dil Bechara was his silence where he actually said nothing, but still spoke so much.

Kriti Sanon took to Instagram on Sunday to share what she felt after watching her close friend and co-star, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, for the last time in his film Dil Bechara opposite Sanjana Sanghi. The actress wrote that Sushant's most magical bits in the film was his silence where he actually said nothing, but still spoke so much. Talking about how difficult it was for her to watch the actor onscreen, Kriti wrote that it 'broke' her heart again.

"Its not Seri! And it will never sink in..This broke my heart..again..In Manny, i saw YOU come alive in so so many moments.. i knew exactly where you had put in a bit of yourself in the character..And as always, your most magical bits were your silences.. those bits where you said nothing and yet u said so much!. @castingchhabra I know this film will always mean a lot more to you than what we had thought.. you made us feel too many emotions in your first! Wish you and @sanjanasanghi a beautiful journey ahead!" Kriti captioned a video that she shared on Instagram.

Sushant's Kai Po Che co-star Rajkummar Rao also echoed Kriti's emotions as he wrote, "#DilBechara broke my heart once again. It’s a beautiful, heartfelt film. A Brilliant performance by #Sushant His charm and energy is unmatchable & that beautiful smile, Our Superstar. Such a wonderful debut by @castingchhabra & @sanjanasanghi96 you are amazing in the film. @arrahman take a bow sir."

