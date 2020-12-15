Kriti Sanon sends birthday wishes to sister Nupur Sanon on a FaceTime call; Says 'Wish I was there with you'

Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon celebrates her 25th birthday on December 15, 2020. Here's how the Luka Chuppi actress has wished the latter on her special day.

Kriti Sanon’s fans were left worried a few days back when the actress confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19. She was in Chandigarh earlier this month for the shooting schedule of a movie co-starring Rajkummar Rao. As soon as the diva announced the news on social media, comments started pouring in from everywhere as friends, celebs, and fans alike wished her a speedy recovery. Kriti’s sister Nupur Sanon also took to social media and wished her good health.

The latter turns a year older today but unfortunately, the Luka Chuppi actress could not be with her for the celebration. However, Kriti did a FaceTime call with Nupur and has given a glimpse of the same on her Instagram handle. The Filhall actress happily blows the candles and cuts the cake while flashing a beaming smile as can be seen in the video shared by Kriti. She has also added a caption that reads, “Happiest birthday Nupsuuuu!! Wish I was there with you and not just on FaceTime.”

Well, we do hope that the Sanon sisters reunite soon after Kriti’s recovery. Talking about the actress, she last appeared in the movie Panipat co-starring and Sanjay Dutt. After having made special appearances in films like Pati, Patni Aur Woh, and Angrezi Medium, the stunning diva is currently gearing up for her next movie which is Mimi that has been directed by Laxman Utekar. Apart from that, she will also be seen in the starrer Bachchan Pandey. Reports further suggest that Kriti Sanon is reportedly playing the female lead in Adipurush.

