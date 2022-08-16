Kriti Sanon sends 'love' to Adipurush co-star Saif Ali Khan on birthday: Been a pleasure getting to know you

Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan will soon share the screen space in Om Raut's highly-anticipated film, Adipurush, which also features Prabhas and Sunny Singh in the lead. It marks Kriti and Saif's first collaboration together. Adipurush is scheduled to release on 12 January 2023 in Telugu and Hindi, along with dubbed versions in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and other multiple Indian and International languages. Today as Saif celebrates his birthday, his co-star Kriti sent him 'love' on this special day.

Taking to her Instagram story, the Hum Do Hamare Do actress shared a picture of the Love Aaj Kal actor and wrote: "Happy Birthday, Saif! Its been a pleasure working with you and getting to know you! Can't wait for people to see your madness and magic in Adipurush." Earlier today, Prabhas also wished Saif and wrote, "Happy Birthday #Saif Ali Khan sir! Have the best year ahead !!! Can’t wait for the world to witness your breathtaking performance in #Adipurush."

Check out Kriti Sanon's birthday wish for Saif Ali Khan:

In Adipurush, Prabhas will essay the role of Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, and Saif Ali Khan is playing the character of Lankesh. Director Om Raut also shared a sweet birthday post for Saif. He shared throwback pictures with him and wrote, “Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Nawaab Sahab #SaifAliKhan.” Fans are eagerly looking forward to the film’s release ever since the launch of the project. Meanwhile, the film's budget is said to be Rs 500 crore, and is an adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana.

Apart from this, Kriti has many interesting movies in her pipeline. The Mimi actress will star next in Ganapath: Part 1 with Tiger Shroff, Bhediya alongside Varun Dhawan, and Shehzada co-starring Kartik Aaryan. Saif, on the other hand, will feature in Vikram Vedha alongside Hrithik Roshan and Radhika Apte in the lead.

