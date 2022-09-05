Kriti Sanon sends 'love' to Mimi co-star Pankaj Tripathi on his birthday: You inspire me so much

Kriti Sanon is one of the most successful and talented actresses in the industry. With successful films like Raabta (2017), Bareilly ki Barfi (2017), Dilwale (2015), Lukka Chuppi (2019), and Hum Do Hamare Do (2021) Kriti has proven her mettle as an actor over the years. The actress likes to keep quite an active presence on her social media space, where she often treats her fans and followers to glimpses of her personal and professional lives every now and then.

Speaking of which, just a while back, Kriti took to her Instagram story and penned a sweet note for Pankaj Tripathi, who celebrates his birthday today. The duo starred together in the 2021 comedy-drama film, Mimi, which also featured Sai Tamhankar, Manoj Pahwa, and Supriya Pathak in pivotal roles. Sharing a still from Mimi, Kriti wrote: "Happy Birthday Pankaj Sir! You inspire me so much, sir! Have done a few of my best films with you and I hope I get to do many more! Wish u all the love, happiness, and many memorable characters." To note, in the film, Kriti essays the role of Mimi Rathore, an aspiring actress who becomes a surrogate to earn money for fulfilling her dreams. Whereas, Pankaj plays Bhanu Pratap Pandey, a taxi driver, Mimi's friend.

Check out Kriti Sanon's wish for Pankaj Tripathi:

Apart from Mimi, Kriti and Pankaj have also featured in many movies like Bachchhan Paandey, Luka Chuppi, Dilwale, Bareilly Ki Barfi, and Arjun Patiala.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti will next be seen in Ganapath with Tiger Shroff, Shehzada co-starring Kartik Aaryan, and Adipurush alongside Saif Ali Khan, Prabhas, and Sunny Singh in the lead roles. Pankaj, on the other hand, will star in OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2 alongside Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam, and Arun Govil, which is a spiritual sequel to the 2012 film, OMG – Oh My God!

