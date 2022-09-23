Kriti Sanon shares before-after PICS with Varun Dhawan from Dilwale as they shoot for Bhediya song

Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan will reunite in the upcoming horror-comedy Bhediya. It is helmed by Amar Kaushik. The duo has previously worked together in the 2015 film Dilwale which also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead. Meanwhile, Bhediya is scheduled to release on 25 November 2022. A few hours back, Kriti and Varun were spotted in Mumbai's studio where they were shooting a song for their upcoming film Bhediya. Now, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress shared then-vs-now pictures with Varun on her social media.

Re-sharing a picture that was shared by Kriti's fan club, she took to her Instagram story on Friday and captioned it: “I’ve become chubby Sanon while you’ve become Varun The Man," alongside a laughing and heart smiley emoji. Meanwhile, Bhediya is the third installment in Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe. Varun and Kriti's Bhediya is the third film in producer Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe. Amar Kaushik, who also helmed the 2018 blockbuster movie Stree, is directing the film. The second in the series was Roohi, Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao's film.