Kriti Sanon shares a BTS pic from Bhediya holding the little girl who was in the viral video with Varun Dhawan

Kriti Sanon has shared a picture from the shoots of Bhediya where she is holding the cute little girl in her arms who did not get to eat the cake by Varun Dhawan in a viral video.

A few weeks ago, Kriti Sanon had shared a video on her Instagram where skipped giving cake to a little girl without realising that she was waiting for her turn and instead fed it to someone standing behind her. To make the video more hilarious, Kriti added a golden era sad song called ‘Kya se Kya hoga’ as Varun in slow motion took the cake in front of the little girl, and gave it to someone else. Recently Kriti Sanon shared a picture on her Instagram where she is holding the same little girl in her arms.

Kriti posed with the little girl along with other local residents of Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh, where she was shooting for a horror film co-starring Varun Dhawan called ‘Bhediya’. In the picture, Kriti is wearing a plain green tracksuit and is exuberating happiness with a broad smile along with the cute girl. She had finished the principal photography of the film before the second COVID 19 wave lockdown stopped all film production in India. Reportedly, most of the film is shot in Ziro and will mark Kriti’s foray into the mighty popular horror genre. Take a look at the picture.

Click here to check out the viral video

‘Bhediya’ reunited Kriti Sanon with her Dilwale co-star Varun Dhawan after a long gap of six years. The film is being helmed by Amar Kaushik, who kicked off the horror-comedy genre for Maddock films with the blockbuster ‘Stree’ and later went onto direct ‘Bala’ with Ayushmann Khurrana. Bhediya was initially expected to release by the end of 2021 but now the film will reportedly come out on 14 April 2022.

Also Read| Varun Dhawan drops adorable glimpses from niece Niyara's birthday celebration with the entire family; PHOTOS

Credits :Kriti Sanon Instagram

Share your comment ×