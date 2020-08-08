  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kriti Sanon shares cryptic post stating 'truth is the like the sun' after ED interrogates Rhea Chakraborty

Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has been interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the late actor's case. Meanwhile, his former co-star Kriti Sanon has now shared a cryptic post on Instagram.
25605 reads Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14th June 2020 but the debates and controversies revolving around the late actor’s demise have not ended yet. The latest development in the case is the interrogation of his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and former manager Shruti Modi by the Enforcement Directorate on Friday. Apart from that, the digital protest seeking justice for Sushant is still going on as fans and well-wishers recently flooded Twitter with #Warriors4SSR trend a few hours back.

In the midst of all this, Kriti Sanon has recently shared a cryptic post on Instagram that has now grabbed everyone’s attention. She writes, “It is cloudy, It is foggy, Its all so unclear. But they say Truth is like the Sun. Its always there... So don't speculate. Just patiently wait. For its gonna be windy for a while and it is gonna rain. But remember my friend, sometimes a storm is just making way for the Sun to shine again.”

Check out her post below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 #Patience

A post shared by Kriti (kritisanon) on

Kriti’s post comes at a time when a thorough CBI investigation is going on concerning Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. The actress has earlier worked with the late actor in the movie Raabta. Meanwhile, Sushant’s sister Shweta has also shared an Instagram post a few hours back while talking about seeking justice for him. On the other hand, his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande has also shared a picture of herself holding a photograph of Sushant’s mother on Instagram.

Anonymous 6 minutes ago

Kriti, stop the cryptic messages and speak plainly as truthful, honest persons do. And you, who broke up with Sushant, now want to make posts and get attention, based on his tragic story, REALLY?

