Kriti Sanon shares experience about her ‘weirdest’ exercise, stuns in purple bra at the gym; WATCH

Kriti Sanon is an absolute fitness enthusiast. The actor keeps sharing snippets from her workout diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. Be it shedding the extra kilos after the festive season or being back at the gym after days of traveling, Kriti's Instagram profile is replete with fitness inspo. Kriti has been spotted by paparazzi in Mumbai, stepping out of her gym or going to her fitness studio wearing athleisure a couple of times.

Kriti also believes in sharing the snippets on her Instagram profile to try and motivate her fans to stop being lazy and hit the gym. In a recent such depiction, Kriti Sanon, along with her fitness trainer Karan Sawhney, carried out a weird exercise.

Check out the exercise by Kriti Sanon here.

Meanwhile, Actors Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff were the latest guests on Thursday morning’s episode of Koffee With Karan. On the show, Karan asked them a bunch of questions about their dating lives and career trajectories. Kriti and Tiger made their debuts with Heropanti in 2014.

Kriti Sanon's career progression

Sanon reunited with directors Laxman Utekar and Dinesh Vijan through the comedy-drama Mimi (2021), which proved to be a turning point in her career. A remake of the National Film Award-winning 2011 Marathi drama Mala Aai Vhhaychy!, it starred her in the titular role of an aspiring actress who becomes a surrogate mother.

Sanon's next release was Abhishek Jain's comedy Hum Do Hamare Do opposite Rao, also produced by Vijan, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar. Her first release in 2022 came with Bachchhan Paandey, which marked her second collaboration with Kumar.

Sanon will reunite with Shroff in Vikas Bahl's action film Ganapath and Dhawan in the horror comedy Bhediya. She will play Janaki in Om Raut's film Adipurush (2023), co-starring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. She will also reteam with Aaryan in Shehzada, a remake of the Telugu-language film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Sanon will also star in Anurag Kashyap's thriller film.

