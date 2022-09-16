Kriti Sanon shares glimpses of her Europe vacay as she explores France with parents and sis Nupur Sanon; VIDEO
Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon are enjoying quality time with family in Europe.
Kriti Sanon is one of the most gorgeous actresses in Bollywood. Ever since the actress made her debut, she never fails to catch the eyeballs with her amazing looks. Meanwhile, the Heropanti actress is currently holidaying in France with her parents and sister Nupur Sanon and has been sharing pictures and videos of the places she has been exploring ever since. She has now shared a new video on her Instagram handle in which the Sanon family can be seen exploring the city. It also included some solo shots of Kriti enjoying her vacation.
Sharing the post, she wrote, "Amour," followed by heart emoticons. Soon after she shared the post, Varun Sharma commented, "Comeeeee Backkkk Soooonnn," while a fan requested her for some solo pictures, "Well we want some solo pictures & vlogs too" Reacting to her post, Nupur Sanon also dropped heart emoji in the comment section.
On Wednesday, Kriti Sanon shared a bunch of pictures featuring her parents, sister Nupur Sanon, ace designer Manish Malhotra and other friends. In the captions, she wrote, "Dear Monaco, You're a pretty woman !!" followed by a love-struck and heart emoticon.
On the work front, Kriti Sanon has almost half a dozen projects in the pipeline. She recently shot with Kartik Aaryan for Shehzada, directed by Rohit Dhawan. She also has Ganapath with Tiger Shroff and Bhediya with Varun Dhawan. She recently met Scam 1992 director Hansal Mehta to discuss a probable future collaboration. The biggest of the lot is Adipurush, directed by Om Raut and co-starring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. It is a mythological epic, based on Ramayana and will be released in the second week of January. The makers have planned to start their grand promotional campaign from the third of October, most probably with a glimpse. As for Nupur Sanon, apart from taking acting consignments, she is a part of a couple of feature films, expected to release in the next one year.
ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon shares video with her own ‘mickey’ Nupur Sanon from Disneyland as they enjoy their vacay in Paris