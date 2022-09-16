Kriti Sanon shares glimpses of her Europe vacay as she explores France with parents and sis Nupur Sanon; VIDEO

Kriti Sanon is one of the most gorgeous actresses in Bollywood. Ever since the actress made her debut, she never fails to catch the eyeballs with her amazing looks. Meanwhile, the Heropanti actress is currently holidaying in France with her parents and sister Nupur Sanon and has been sharing pictures and videos of the places she has been exploring ever since. She has now shared a new video on her Instagram handle in which the Sanon family can be seen exploring the city. It also included some solo shots of Kriti enjoying her vacation.



Sharing the post, she wrote, "Amour," followed by heart emoticons. Soon after she shared the post, Varun Sharma commented, "Comeeeee Backkkk Soooonnn," while a fan requested her for some solo pictures, "Well we want some solo pictures & vlogs too" Reacting to her post, Nupur Sanon also dropped heart emoji in the comment section.