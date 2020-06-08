Kriti Sanon shares her weight loss journey during lockdown

Kriti Sanon, who had put on 15 kilos for the role of a pregnant woman in Laxman Utekar's upcoming "Mimi", has shed the most of it during the two-and-half month lockdown.

The actress took to Instagram to talk about her weight loss journey and thanked her dietician Jhanvi Kanakia Sanghvi for helping her with the process.

Kriti shared a photo with her dietician on her Instagram story and wrote: "For those who wanna get their daily diet routine on track! She's the one you need!"

"Thank you so much for guiding me through this weight gain and loss process for Mimi. Wouldn't have been possible without you! Had gained 15kgs, and despite the lockdown, lost most of it. Just maybe 1.5 kgs more to go," the actress further wrote tagging her dietician.

Talking about how and why she had gained 15 kilos, Kriti recently opened up during a live session on Helo app. "We had to shoot the pregnancy scenes and Laxman sir was very clear that it was necessary to gain weight for those scenes because he didn't want the character to have a chiseled face," she said.

"Since I have a high-metabolism, I knew this was going to be a task for me. I knew I had to increase my appetite and calorie intake, so I completely stopped working out, even Yoga! I used to have poori-halwa-chana as breakfast and sweets after every meal. Though I enjoyed initially, later I had to force myself to eat as I had lost interest in food. In fact, when I used to not feel hungry, I used to eat a cheese slice," the actress added.

"Mimi" narrates the story of a young aspiring actress who is a dancer in Mandawa and how she ends up being a surrogate for a couple. The film is directed by Laxman Utekar.

Credits :IANS

