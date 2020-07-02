Kriti Sanon shares a motivational note days after co star Sushant Singh Rajput’s death; Says ‘Don’t give up’

Kriti Sanon, who shared the screen space with Sushant Singh Rajput in Raabta, has been quite upset with the actor’s demise.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has, undoubtedly, been one of the most heartbreaking news of the year. While the Kai Po Che star was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14, there have been a lot of speculations about a foul play in the case. The media reports also suggested that the 34 year old actor was battling depression and had committed suicide. This certainly added on to the woes of Sushant’s family and friends. To note, his Raabta co-star Kriti Sanon has been quite upset because of the actor's demise.

And now, days after Sushant breathed his last, the diva shared a motivational post advising her fans not to give up in any situation. Kriti had shared a quote by Robert Tew which read as, “The struggle you’re in today is developing the strength you need for tomorrow. Don’t give up.” The Luka Chuppi actress’ post received a lot of love from the Instagram users and received over 4.9 lakh likes in just five hours.

Take a look at Kriti Sanon’s motivational post about not giving up in life:

To recall, Kriti had penned a heartfelt note for the late actor and stated that a part of her heart is gone with the PK star. She wrote, “Sush.. I knew that your brilliant mind was your best friend and your worst enemy.. but it has broken me completely to know that you had a moment in your life where Dying felt easier or better than Living. I so wish you had people around you to get you past THAT moment, I wish you hadn’t pushed the ones who loved you away.. I wish I could have fixed that something which was broken inside you. I couldn’t.. I wish so so many things.... A part of my heart has gone with you.. and a part will always keep you alive.. Never stopped praying for your happiness and never will..”

ALSO READ

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×