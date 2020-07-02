  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kriti Sanon shares a motivational note days after co star Sushant Singh Rajput’s death; Says ‘Don’t give up’

Kriti Sanon, who shared the screen space with Sushant Singh Rajput in Raabta, has been quite upset with the actor’s demise.
8254 reads Mumbai
Kriti Sanon shares a motivational note days after co star Sushant Singh Rajput’s death; Says ‘Don’t give up’Kriti Sanon shares a motivational note days after co star Sushant Singh Rajput’s death; Says ‘Don’t give up’
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has, undoubtedly, been one of the most heartbreaking news of the year. While the Kai Po Che star was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14, there have been a lot of speculations about a foul play in the case. The media reports also suggested that the 34 year old actor was battling depression and had committed suicide. This certainly added on to the woes of Sushant’s family and friends. To note, his Raabta co-star Kriti Sanon has been quite upset because of the actor's demise.

And now, days after Sushant breathed his last, the diva shared a motivational post advising her fans not to give up in any situation. Kriti had shared a quote by Robert Tew which read as, “The struggle you’re in today is developing the strength you need for tomorrow. Don’t give up.” The Luka Chuppi actress’ post received a lot of love from the Instagram users and received over 4.9 lakh likes in just five hours.

Take a look at Kriti Sanon’s motivational post about not giving up in life:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

To recall, Kriti had penned a heartfelt note for the late actor and stated that a part of her heart is gone with the PK star. She wrote, “Sush.. I knew that your brilliant mind was your best friend and your worst enemy.. but it has broken me completely to know that you had a moment in your life where Dying felt easier or better than Living. I so wish you had people around you to get you past THAT moment, I wish you hadn’t pushed the ones who loved you away.. I wish I could have fixed that something which was broken inside you. I couldn’t.. I wish so so many things.... A part of my heart has gone with you.. and a part will always keep you alive.. Never stopped praying for your happiness and never will..”

ALSO READ

Credits :Instagram

Latest Videos
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s magical love story
Here’s all you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty
Nithya Menen on her journey, North vs South actors debate, bodyshaming
20 Years of Kareena Kapoor Khan: Bebo on her journey, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Deepika, Alia
Kareena Kapoor Khan completes 20 years in Bollywood; Check out the 20 interesting facts about the star
Sibling Compatibility Test: How well does Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar know each other?
Kangana Ranaut: A look at her best saree looks so far
Barun Sobti on TV actors getting written off, Asur, embracing fatherhood, IPKKND
Katrina Kaif’s interesting statements about love, life and career
Ashish Chanchlani: From engineering to financial troubles to becoming a top YouTuber
Times Tara Sutaria took the internet by storm

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement