Kriti Sanon shares a 'photo dump' of her fun time in Ladakh as she shoots for Ganapath; PICS

Kriti Sanon is emerging as one of the most popular actresses in the Hindi film industry and ever since, she made her debut in the 2014 film Heropanti, alongside Tiger Shroff, Kriti has been constantly a part of the limelight. The actress has been a part of many films like- Raabta, Dilwale, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Hum Do Hamare Do, Luka Chuppi, Mimi, and many more. The actress is currently shooting for her upcoming action-thriller film, Ganapath, in which she will reunite with Tiger. It is scheduled to be released on 23 December 2022.

A few hours back, the actress shared a sneak peek of her dreamy shoot location on her social media handle. Kriti wrote, “Ladakh photo dump” along with the hashtags “Ladakh” and “memories”. In the first photo, she is seen seeking solace amidst nature as she strikes a happy pose for the camera. While, in another photo, she shared a happy selfie with her crew. Kriti is also seen enjoying a bonfire and hot beverage as she beats the chilly weather.

Check out Kriti Sanon's PICS:

The actress is also quite a fitness freak and loves to maintain a healthy regime. Kriti posted a video from Ladakh where is seen working out as she lifts rocks, performs squats, and more. The caption read, “Who needs a gym to workout?”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in the action-comedy film, Bachchhan Paandey, which also featured Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Arshad Warsi. It was directed by Farhad Samji. Next, she will also reunite with Kartik Aaryan for Shehzada, which is the Hindi remake of the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Apart from this, Kriti also has a comedy horror film, Bhediya, with Varun Dhawan. It is directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan. He also has a mythological film, Adipurush, which is based on the epic Ramayana, directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series Films and Retrophiles. The film will also star Prabhas, Sunny Singh, and Saif Ali Khan.

