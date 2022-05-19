Kriti Sanon shares a serene reel as she travels in Ladakh: Soaking in the beauty

Who doesn’t love Kriti Sanon? She is one of the most sought after actresses currently. Kriti is emerging as one of the most popular actresses in the Hindi film industry and ever since she made her debut in the 2014 film Heropanti, alongside Tiger Shroff, Kriti has been constantly a part of the limelight. Currently, the Luka Chuppi actress is in Ladakh shooting for her upcoming movie Ganapath. Kriti is also super active on her social media. She enjoys a considerably big fan following who wait for her new pictures to surface on the internet. Just on Wednesday, she shared a beautiful reel of her Ladakh diaries and made us fall in love with the destination.

In the reel that Kriti shared on her Instagram, she could be seen breathing and taking in the ethereal beauty of Ladakh as she sat by the window seat of her car. She also wore a cute grey hoodie in another clip. She looked beautiful in her baby pink cardigan and had that natural glow on her face. It is the kind of glow that you only get in the mountains and Kriti was basking in it. Along with the reel, Kriti penned down a sweet caption. She wrote, “Soaking in the beauty of Ladakh on my way to shoot everyday!

While i listen to the track I’m currently obsessed with! #Pasoori". Of course, the reel went viral within minutes as fans from all over showered her actress with love and compliments.

See Kriti's Ladakh reel HERE

Meanwhile, on the work front, as we mentioned, the actress is currently shooting for her upcoming action-thriller film, Ganapath, in which she will reunite with Tiger. It is scheduled to be released on 23 December 2022. Kriti was last seen in the action-comedy film, Bachchhan Paandey, which also featured Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Arshad Warsi. It was directed by Farhad Samji. Next, she will also reunite with Kartik Aaryan for Shehzada, which is the Hindi remake of the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

