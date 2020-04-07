Kriti Sanon shares a throwback picture from Raabta celebrating World Health Day amid COVID 19 lockdown

On the occasion of World Health Day 2020 amid Coronavirus lockdown, Kriti Sanon has shared a throwback picture of her meditating on the sets of Raabta.

Due to the Coronavirus lockdown, celebrities have been enjoying their time at home with their family and loved ones. While some celebrities are doing household chores during this quarantine period, some are having a gala time playing indoor games. Many celebrities have discovered some amazing hidden talents and have been sharing them on their social media accounts. Celebs have also been using this time by sharing some throwback pictures on their social media accounts for fans. After Kajol, , and others, Kriti Sanon has also shared a throwback picture on her Instagram account.

On the occasion of World Health Day, which is celebrated on 7th April this year, Kriti Sanon sharing a throwback picture of her from the sets of Raabta where the actress is seen meditating wrote, "Take care of your body, and it will take care of YOU! #WorldHealthDay Get out of your lazy beds and do some exercise- walk around, yoga, mat workout, dance(my fav) , cardio, anything.. just wake up every inch of your body, and you’ll have a great day!! Pic: #RaabtaThrowback."

A few days back, Kriti had revealed her romantic side with poetry which was written by her. Sharing a series of some romantic monochrome pictures in a video, Kriti tweeted, "Didn’t i tell you that i lovvvvee ROMANCE?!Revolving hearts Being a romantic at heart, here’s something i wrote..Sparkling heart i hope you connect to it too..Kiss mark #PoeticSoul #LovePoetry #RomanticMe Written and spoken by Me."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat also starring and Sanjay Dutt. She has a number of films in her kitty. Mimi, Bachchan Pandey with and an untitled project with Rajkumar Rao.

