Kriti Sanon shares video with her own ‘mickey’ Nupur Sanon from Disneyland as they enjoy their vacay in Paris
Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon are enjoying quality time with family in Paris.
Kriti Sanon is one of the most gorgeous actresses in Bollywood. Ever since the actress made her debut, she never fails to catch the eyeballs with her amazing looks. She is an avid user of Instagram and keeps her fans updated about her personal and professional life. She also shares a strong bond with her sister Nupur Sanon. Coming from a non-filmy background, both of them have made a significant name for themselves in the movie space. The duo frequently shares videos and photos featuring each other on their social platforms to keep fans and admirers entertained.
Speaking of which, Kriti and Nupur are currently enjoying their holiday in Paris. The two sisters have been accompanied by their parents and the admirers are absolutely enjoying seeing their travel diaries on Instagram. Kriti took to her Instagram story and shared a video featuring herself and Nupur at Disneyland. While Kriti looked pretty in a red Tee-shirt, Nupur wore a blue floral top. The Heropanti actress captioned the video as, “Disneyland with my own Mickey.”
On the work front, Kriti Sanon has almost half a dozen projects in the pipeline. She recently shot with Kartik Aaryan for Shehzada, directed by Rohit Dhawan. She also has Ganapath with Tiger Shroff and Bhediya with Varun Dhawan. She recently met Scam 1992 director Hansal Mehta to discuss a probable future collaboration. The biggest of the lot is Adipurush, directed by Om Raut and co-starring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. It is a mythological epic, based on Ramayana and will be released in the second week of January. The makers have planned to start their grand promotional campaign from the third of October, most probably with a glimpse. As for Nupur Sanon, apart from taking acting consignments, she is a part of a couple of feature films, expected to release in the next one year.
