Kriti Sanon shares video with her own ‘mickey’ Nupur Sanon from Disneyland as they enjoy their vacay in Paris

Kriti Sanon is one of the most gorgeous actresses in Bollywood. Ever since the actress made her debut, she never fails to catch the eyeballs with her amazing looks. She is an avid user of Instagram and keeps her fans updated about her personal and professional life. She also shares a strong bond with her sister Nupur Sanon. Coming from a non-filmy background, both of them have made a significant name for themselves in the movie space. The duo frequently shares videos and photos featuring each other on their social platforms to keep fans and admirers entertained.

Speaking of which, Kriti and Nupur are currently enjoying their holiday in Paris. The two sisters have been accompanied by their parents and the admirers are absolutely enjoying seeing their travel diaries on Instagram. Kriti took to her Instagram story and shared a video featuring herself and Nupur at Disneyland. While Kriti looked pretty in a red Tee-shirt, Nupur wore a blue floral top. The Heropanti actress captioned the video as, “Disneyland with my own Mickey.”