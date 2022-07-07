Kriti Sanon shares workout video as she performs a back stretch; WATCH

Kriti Sanon is one of the most gorgeous actresses in Bollywood. Ever since the actress made her debut, she never fails to catch the eyeballs with her amazing looks. She is an avid user of Instagram and keeps her fans updated about her personal and professional life. And it comes as no surprise that the actress follows a healthy diet and works out extensively in the gym. Meanwhile, the actress on Wednesday shared a video of her working out in the gym.

Sharing the clip, Kriti said, “Nothing like a good back stretch…Tribing my way up.” She was seen doing a full body stretch with the help of her fitness trainer. She wore a white sports bra and paired it with violet coloured yoga pants and a pair of white sports shoes.

Click here to see Kriti’s video:

Meanwhile, like most of us Kriti Sanon has a long list of workouts that she absolutely hates. From Australian pulls to jogging, there are some workouts that the actress hates but swears by. In the post, she said, “Workouts I hate. But I still do them because you can never evolve in your comfort zone!” Did someone say fitness goals yet?

On the work front, the 'Arjun Patiala' actor will be next seen in Ganapath-Part 1 with Tiger Shroff. The film is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas this year. Along with this, she also has her magnum opus mythological drama, 'Adipurush' with south superstar Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. The film is directed by Tanhaji fame Om Raut. Also, she is reuniting with her Luka Chuppi co-star Kartik Aaryan on Shehzada, and her Dilwale co-star, Varun Dhawan, on Bhediya. She is in talks with Hansal Mehta for a film and was spotted at Casting Director Mukesh Chhabra’s office, a couple of weeks back.