Kriti Sanon shells out major 'fitspiration' as she sweats it out in THIS workout video and leaves fans in awe

Kriti Sanon took to her social media handle to share a glimpse of her workout while staying indoors. The gorgeous star is surely determined to work off the weight she gained for her film Mimi.

Bollywood stars love to keep their strength up as they have to endure long hours of shoots. Speaking of this, Kriti Sanon is on a spree to lose the extra weight she gained for her film Mimi. For her role as a surrogate mother, she gained weight. The actress has been working on herself while staying indoors and often, drops glimpses of her workout on social media. Seeing the Luka Chuppi star sweat it out, fans often feel inspired to hit the gym too.

Taking to her Instagram story, Kriti shared a workout video where one could see her do different exercises to sweat it out and stay fit. From lifting weights to pushups, Kriti nailed every exercise like a pro. She seemed determined to kill her workout routine as she sweated it out. Clad in a black tank top with shorts, the Luka Chuppi star surely motivated her fans with her workout video to spend some time on exercise as well.

Often, in the past too, Kriti has shared her workout videos on Instagram that have come as a source of inspiration for her fans. The actress had been spending time at home amid the COVID 19 outbreak.

Take a look at Kriti Sanon's workout video:

Recently, Kriti resumed work and headed to Chandigarh with Rajkummar Rao to begin her film. The actress will be seen with Raj in a film produced by Dinesh Vijan. The film also stars Paresh Rawal. Apart from this, Kriti will be seen in Mimi. In the film, she plays a surrogate mother. It stars Manoj Pahwa, Supriya Pathak, Pankaj Tripathi. It is helmed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan.

Credits :Kriti Sanon Instagram

