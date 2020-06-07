Kriti Sanon shells out major 'retro vibes' as she shares a throwback monochrome picture from a photoshoot

In the throwback photo, we can see Kriti Sanon looking impressive donning a gown with her hair tied up like a neat bun. Sharing the picture, the Housefull 4 actress mentioned how much she misses shooting.

Kriti Sanon has been spending her quarantine period at home with her sister Nupur Sanon and the two have been giving major sister goals amid lockdown. Besides this, the actress has also been sharing her hidden talent- poetry with fans on social media. Recently, the actress treated fans with a monochrome picture of her flaunting her new look which was given to her by Nupur amid the lockdown and showed off some of her poetic skills calling herself an 'old soul'.

And today, Kriti shared another monochrome picture giving us major vintage vibes. In the throwback photo, we can see the Luka Chuppi actress looking impressive donning a gown with her hair tied up like neat bun. She has paired up her look with an accessory on her neck. From the background of the picture, we can make out that this throwback photo was taken during Kriti's photoshoots. Mentioning how much she misses shooting, Kriti wrote, "Dear Lights, Camera, (Fan) & Action..I miss you guys so much..#retrovibe." For the uninitiated, due to the Coronavirus lockdown, shootings have been kept on a halt since March and hence the actors are terribly missing the shoots, lights, camera and more.

Meanwhile, Kriti's sister Nupur shared a video where the actress was seen teaching her mother how to do dance, especially a "hip hop" step on 's song "London Thumakda" from "Queen". "That's how Punjabis hip hop... isn't she the cutest," Nupur captioned the videos.

On the work front, Kriti was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat also starring and Sanjay Dutt. She has a number of films in her kitty. Mimi, Bachchan Pandey with and an untitled project with Rajkummar Rao.

