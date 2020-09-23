Kriti Sanon shoots sister Nupur Sanon's mermaid act in pool as they enjoy Jack Johnson's song on their vacay

Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon are currently holidaying at a mystery location with their family. Amid this, Nupur shared a video filmed by her sister Kriti on social media and it will make you long for a holiday.

Currently, Kriti Sanon and sister Nupur Sanon have joined their family in heading for a 'much needed' vacation. A few days back, Kriti shared photos on social media where she flaunted her humble abode in the gorgeous location and left everyone in awe. Not just this, sister Nupur has been sharing sneak peeks of their fun during the vacay and fans are loving it. However, recently, Kriti turned videographer for her sister Nupur as the latter took a dip in the pool.

In a video shared on Nupur's Instagram handle, we can see her enjoying a swim in the pool while sister Kriti records her mermaid act. The song Nupur referred to in her caption was Jack Johnson's song Banana Pancakes. The gorgeous star was seen clad in a pink and black monokini as she took a dip in the pool while the song played in the background and her sister filmed her fun shenanigans as a water baby.

Nupur captioned it as, "What Jack Johnson really meant:Can’t you see that it’s just raining?..Ain’t no need to go outside(the pool) Video : @kritisanon."

Take a look at Nupur Sanon's video filmed by Kriti Sanon:

Meanwhile, a day back, Kriti and Nupur indulged in fun via selfies while on vacation and shared a glimpse of it on social media. The two stars are ensuring they make the most of their holiday together. On the work front, Kriti was last seen in Panipat with . She will now be seen in Mimi with Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Pahwa and Supriya Pathak. She will be seen playing a surrogate mother. The film is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan.

