Kriti Sanon showers birthday love on Akshay Kumar; Says 'The way you lead your life is truly inspiring'

It's 's 53rd birthday today and the superstar, who enjoys a massive fan following, has been showered with immense love on social media. His fans have inundated him with best wishes from all across the world. In fact, several Bollywood actors have also taken to social media to shower birthday love on the Mujhse Shaadi Karogi star. Joining them Kriti Sanon has also penned a sweet message for the birthday boy and lauded him for his inspirational life, values, hard work, dedication and compassion.

She shared a monochrome picture with Akshay wherein the two were seen smiling together as they pose for a pic. In the caption, Kriti wrote about collaborating with the superstar in their upcoming movie Bachchan Pandey and wished him happiness in his life ahead. She wrote, "Happy Birthday Akshay Sir! Your dedicaton, hard work, values, compassion and the way you lead your life is truly inspiring. Sir! Looking forward to a crazy fun journey in Bachchan Pandey sooooon!! @akshaykumar wish you all the happiness and more.."

Take a look at Kriti Sanon's special post for :

On the other hand, Akshay's wife Twinkle Khanna had given a beautiful glimpse of the superstar's birthday celebration wherein the power couple was seen posing with a chocolate cake.

Talking about the work front, Akshay has some interesting projects in the pipeline which include Raghava Lawrence's Laxmmi Bomb, his first period drama Prithviraj with Manushi Chhillar in the lead, Bell Bottom and Anand L Rai's upcoming project Atrangi Re which also stars Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush in the lead.

