Kriti Sanon shows off her glowing skin as she soaks up the sun post intense workout; WATCH

Fitness freak Kriti Sanon has shared an amazing video after an intense workout, leaving everyone in awe of her beauty. Check out the video below.

Kriti Sanon is one of the most sought actor actresses in Bollywood and there is no denying that. The diva made an impressive debut with film Heropanti and since then she has been unstoppable as she went on to give many hits. Besides her acting prowess, the Dilwale star also enjoys a huge fanbase on social media and keeps her fans updated about her daily life. From sharing stunning pictures to dropping gym selfies, Kriti entertains all of us.

Keeping up with this trajectory, the stunning actress has shared a stunning video of herself on her Instagram story. In the video, she can be seen sweating post her workout. The actress looks drop-dead gorgeous post an intense workout. One surely can’t miss her glowing face, charming smile and a wink in the video. Alongside it, she wrote, “Post workout Glow and some sunshine..my day is made! I don’t sweat, I sparkle.” Needless to say, her latest post is surely giving us major fitness goals. The Raabta star has been quite active on social media lately. Yesterday, she unleashed her poetic side alongside with an amazing picture. To amp up her look, she opted for messy hair and kohl-rimmed eyes. The diva posed for the camera with utmost perfection, leaving everyone in awe including and Tiger Shroff.

Check out Kriti Sanon’s Instagram post:

On the work front, Kriti has a lot on her plate next year. The star will be seen in Dinesh Vijjan’s next film alongside Rajkummar Rao. She will also be seen in Mimi with Sai Tamhankar, Pankaj Tripathi, Supriya Pathak and others. Kriti also has Bachchan Pandey alongside in the pipeline.

Read Also: Kriti Sanon leaves fans in awe with her latest PIC; Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff drop comments

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kriti Sanon Instagram

Share your comment ×