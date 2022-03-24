Kriti Sanon shows what happens 'in a day of Bachchhan Paandey' promotions with Akshay & Jacqueline; Watch

Bachchan Paandey made its theatrical release on 18th March and cast of the movie went all out to promote their film and now, it is reaping them amazing results. In fact, a while back Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi also took a train all the way from Mumbai to Delhi as a part of their Bachchan Paandey promotion campaign. Today, Kriti gave us an insider viewpoint as she shared an Instagram video featuring Akshay and Jacqueline that showed ‘what happens in a day of Bachchan Paandey promotion’.

The video starts with a gorgeous Kriti in a bling orange dress getting her hair done. As someone tells her she looks good ‘today’, she hilariously says, “What do you mean today? Otherwise I’m not?” Then, we see Kriti hugging Jacqueline happily and having a fun conversation with Akshay. We see some more clips of her and the other actors getting clicked and having a good time together. She even shares a small glimpse from their appearance in The Kapil Sharma Show. It is a beautiful, wholesome video that gives us a whiff of their exhausting yet rewarding journey.

Check Kriti's post HERE

To note, Bachchhan Paandey marks Akshay’s second collaboration with Kriti after Housefull 4. The movie is helmed by Farhad Samji, the movie has been garnering positive reviews.

Meanwhile, Akshay has an interesting lineup of films that speak volumes about his versatility. From period drama Prithviraj to family comedy-drama Raksha Bandhan, satirical comedy OMG- Oh My God! 2, Gorkha which is based on the life of Major General Ian Cardozo and more.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar & Kriti Sanon stop photoshoot & play with a baby