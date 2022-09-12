Kriti Sanon, sister Nupur Sanon and her rumored bf Stebin Ben get snapped with Manish Malhotra in France; PIC

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is roaring under success after she won several accolades for her performance in the movie Mimi that was released last year. She has won titular awards as the Best Actress in Female category at various award shows. Now, she is reaping the reward of her hardwork by vacationing under the sky of France. The Heropanti actress is enjoying quality time along with her family in Nice city of the country.

She along with sister Nupur Sanon are continuously posting glimpses of their vacation. And to add to the bandwagon, mother of the two, Geeta Sanon has also tagged along the same line line of thought. Geeta Sanon today shared a post wherein Sanon family posed along with fashion designer Manish Malhotra and a few artists.