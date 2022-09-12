Kriti Sanon, sister Nupur Sanon and her rumored bf Stebin Ben get snapped with Manish Malhotra in France; PIC
Kriti Sanon, who is holidaying in France along with family, got snapped with designer Manish Malhotra in Nice city.
Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is roaring under success after she won several accolades for her performance in the movie Mimi that was released last year. She has won titular awards as the Best Actress in Female category at various award shows. Now, she is reaping the reward of her hardwork by vacationing under the sky of France. The Heropanti actress is enjoying quality time along with her family in Nice city of the country.
She along with sister Nupur Sanon are continuously posting glimpses of their vacation. And to add to the bandwagon, mother of the two, Geeta Sanon has also tagged along the same line line of thought. Geeta Sanon today shared a post wherein Sanon family posed along with fashion designer Manish Malhotra and a few artists.
In picture: Kriti Sanon is seen with mother Geeta Sanon, father Rahul Sanon, sister Nupur Sanon, fashion designer Manish Malhotra, celebrity makeup artists Adrian Jacobs and Aasif Ahmed and singer Stebin Ben.
Weeks ago, it was reported that singer Stebin Ben is reportedly dating actress Nupur Sanon, who is the younger sister of Kriti Sanon. Earlier in July as well, in a move to add fuel to the speculations, singer Stebin Ben stepped out with Kriti Sanon in Bandra, Mumbai with her mother Geeta Saon and father Rahul Sanon. As Stebin was clicked with Kriti and the Sanon family, fans suspected whether 'good news' for Nupur Sanon was on the cards.
Earlier on Sunday, Kriti took to her Instagram and shared a video with her sissy – Nupur Sanon.
Meanwhile, Kriti has a number of projects lined up in her kitty. The actress will appear in Shehzada along with Kartik Aaryan and in Adipurush. Kriti will also make an appearance in the horror comedy, Bhediya, and Ganapath. With this, we hope to witness and learn more about her works soon.
Also Read: Kriti Sanon sends 'love' to Mimi co-star Pankaj Tripathi on his birthday: You inspire me so much